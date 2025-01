Prodeje iPhonů v Číně vytrvale klesají. Problémy však nemá jen Apple

⚡APPLE'S NOVEMBER #CHINA IPHONE SHIPMENTS FELL BY 47% Y/Y, CAICT DATA SHOWED.

Domestic Chinese brands shipped 26.571 million phones in Nov(89.7% of the total), while foreign brands shipped 3.051 million units(-47.1% y/y), with Apple dominating.$AAPL #iPhone pic.twitter.com/ee5IuSsXmC