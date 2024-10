Potřebujete nutně Android 15? Vyměňte Pixel za vlajkové modely Vivo

Stable Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 hits several vivo devices like the X100 Series, X Fold3 Pro, and iQOO 12.



This is probably the very first stable Android 15 release so far, beating Samsung and even Google.



The real launch event of Funtouch OS 15 will be in 3 days. pic.twitter.com/FdAF3u5pdb