mobilenet.cz na sociálních sítích

Epic nabízí skvělé hry Star Wars pro Android a iOS dočasně zdarma

Marek Vacovský
Epic nabízí skvělé hry Star Wars pro Android a iOS dočasně zdarma
Fotografie: Star Wars
  • Nabídka je časově omezena – využít ji můžete do 20. března
  • V článku najdete i videonávody, jak dostat Epic Games Store do telefonů s Androidem a iOS

Epic Games Store oznamuje, že aktuálně nabízí dvě nové hry pro Android a iOS zcela zdarma, konkrétně jde o Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.


Pamatujte však na to, že hry jsou ke stažení zdarma jen do 20. března. Dobrou zprávou však je, že jakmile si je do tohoto data nainstalujete, máte je k dispozici doživotně zdarma. A jelikož je Epic Games Store obchodem třetí strany, mohou se vám hodit návody níže pro jeho snadnou instalaci.

Návod na instalaci Epic Games Store pro iOS


Návod na instalaci Epic Games Store pro Android


,
Související články
Nejčtenější články
Diskuze ke článku
V diskuzi zatím nejsou žádné příspěvky. Přidejte svůj názor jako první.
Přidat názor

Nejživější diskuze