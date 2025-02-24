Epic nabízí skvělé hry Star Wars pro Android a iOS dočasně zdarma

Fotografie: Star Wars

Epic Games Store oznamuje, že aktuálně nabízí dvě nové hry pro Android a iOS zcela zdarma, konkrétně jde o Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.

Will you embrace the light, or fall to the dark side? ☄️ Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II are available now for FREE on the Epic Games Store on Android worldwide and iOS (in the EU)!



Check out the full list of new games that… pic.twitter.com/FOH5G1ba5V — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 20, 2025

Pamatujte však na to, že hry jsou ke stažení zdarma jen do 20. března. Dobrou zprávou však je, že jakmile si je do tohoto data nainstalujete, máte je k dispozici doživotně zdarma. A jelikož je Epic Games Store obchodem třetí strany, mohou se vám hodit návody níže pro jeho snadnou instalaci.

Návod na instalaci Epic Games Store pro iOS

Návod na instalaci Epic Games Store pro Android