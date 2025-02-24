Epic nabízí skvělé hry Star Wars pro Android a iOS dočasně zdarma

Epic Games Store oznamuje, že aktuálně nabízí dvě nové hry pro Android a iOS zcela zdarma, konkrétně jde o Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II.
Will you embrace the light, or fall to the dark side? ☄️ Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II are available now for FREE on the Epic Games Store on Android worldwide and iOS (in the EU)!— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 20, 2025
Check out the full list of new games that… pic.twitter.com/FOH5G1ba5V
Pamatujte však na to, že hry jsou ke stažení zdarma jen do 20. března. Dobrou zprávou však je, že jakmile si je do tohoto data nainstalujete, máte je k dispozici doživotně zdarma. A jelikož je Epic Games Store obchodem třetí strany, mohou se vám hodit návody níže pro jeho snadnou instalaci.