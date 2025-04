Návrat Aceru? Ano i ne. V každém případě jsou jeho nové modely Super

Acer Super ZX smartphone is here, with the Segment's fastest MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 64MP camera with Sony sensor enhanced with AI, 5000mAh High Density battery and Segment's 1st FHD+ display.



The sale starts on 25th April, only on @amazondotin#acerphones #acermobile pic.twitter.com/OkswPCYpU9