Operační systém iOS 14 uživatele neupozorňuje na příchozí zprávy

Majitelé iPhonů s iOS 14 se mohou setkat s nepříjemnou chybou, která způsobuje problémy s notifikacemi. Softwarová chyba, na kterou jako první oficiálně upozornily servery MacRumors a The Verge, spočívá v tom, že uživatelé neobdrží notifikace k příchozím SMS/iMessage zprávám.

Hi @AppleSupport . Why notifications SMS are not coming? Sometimes the notification works fine but usually it doesn't. I wrote „Shortcuts” on the incoming SMS and Shortcuts works properly. iPhone XS - iOS 14.2 pic.twitter.com/M7ZtcJUPtR

When’s Apple gonna fix this iMessage bug in iOS 14 I spend all day thinking everyone hates me because none of my texts are getting answered and then I check and I have like 93 notifications that never went off