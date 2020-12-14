Operační systém iOS 14 uživatele neupozorňuje na příchozí zprávy

mobilenet.cz na sociálních sítích
Ioannis Papadopoulos
Fotografie: Apple
  • Uživatelé neobdrží notifikace k příchozím SMS/iMessage zprávám
  • Problém by mohla vyřešit další aktualizace iOS

Majitelé iPhonů s iOS 14 se mohou setkat s nepříjemnou chybou, která způsobuje problémy s notifikacemi. Softwarová chyba, na kterou jako první oficiálně upozornily servery MacRumors a The Verge, spočívá v tom, že uživatelé neobdrží notifikace k příchozím SMS/iMessage zprávám.



Notifikace se přitom neobjeví na uzamknuté obrazovce, ani na ikonce aplikace. Na oficiálním Apple fóru najdeme na toto téma více než 40 stran příspěvků. Opravu by snad mohla přinést další aktualizace iOS.

Ben Ben
Ben Ben
Taky se mi to stalo. Dokud sem nevlezl primo do zprav tak sem o zadne zprave nevedel. Zajimave ze ted to funguje normalne. Jo dokonale fungujici iOS :))))
