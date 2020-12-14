Operační systém iOS 14 uživatele neupozorňuje na příchozí zprávy

Majitelé iPhonů s iOS 14 se mohou setkat s nepříjemnou chybou, která způsobuje problémy s notifikacemi. Softwarová chyba, na kterou jako první oficiálně upozornily servery MacRumors a The Verge, spočívá v tom, že uživatelé neobdrží notifikace k příchozím SMS/iMessage zprávám.
Hi @AppleSupport. Why notifications SMS are not coming? Sometimes the notification works fine but usually it doesn't. I wrote „Shortcuts” on the incoming SMS and Shortcuts works properly.— Jędrzej Kubaczyk (@jedreo) December 7, 2020
iPhone XS - iOS 14.2 pic.twitter.com/M7ZtcJUPtR
When’s Apple gonna fix this iMessage bug in iOS 14 I spend all day thinking everyone hates me because none of my texts are getting answered and then I check and I have like 93 notifications that never went off— meg (@meganmontelione) December 8, 2020
Notifikace se přitom neobjeví na uzamknuté obrazovce, ani na ikonce aplikace. Na oficiálním Apple fóru najdeme na toto téma více než 40 stran příspěvků. Opravu by snad mohla přinést další aktualizace iOS.
