Samsung Galaxy Ring si rozumí s „obyčejnými“ Androidy a v budoucnu možná i iPhony

Ioannis Papadopoulos
Fotografie: Ioannis Papadopoulos, mobilenet.cz
  • Youtuber potvrdil funkčnost prstenu s telefonem značky Nothing
  • Vyžadována je aplikace Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Health i SmartThings

Jednou z očekávaných novinek z portfolia výrobce Samsung je kromě nových skládaček a chytrých hodinek také chytrý prsten Galaxy Ring. Za cenu 449 eur (v přepočtu 11,5 tisíc Kč) s oficiální dostupností v Německu, Francii a ve Velké Británii, jej Samsung prezentoval jako zařízení určené výhradně pro smartphony značky Samsung. Realita je ale nakonec jiná, jak potvrdil youtuber M. Brandon Lee. Podle jeho zjištění mu prsten fungoval i s telefonem Nothing, víceméně mu stačilo nainstalovat Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Health a SmartThings. Existuje dokonce i zmínka o tom, že prsten by mohl být kompatibilní s iPhony, avšak ne hned na začátku, ale později v průběhu životního cyklu prstenu.



Diskuze ke článku
Porydge Covername
Porydge Covername
To je nám platné, když to neumí nic změřit.😄
Martin Jeřábek
Martin Jeřábek
Bez NFC zbytečnost.
