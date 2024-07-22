Samsung Galaxy Ring si rozumí s „obyčejnými“ Androidy a v budoucnu možná i iPhony

Jednou z očekávaných novinek z portfolia výrobce Samsung je kromě nových skládaček a chytrých hodinek také chytrý prsten Galaxy Ring. Za cenu 449 eur (v přepočtu 11,5 tisíc Kč) s oficiální dostupností v Německu, Francii a ve Velké Británii, jej Samsung prezentoval jako zařízení určené výhradně pro smartphony značky Samsung. Realita je ale nakonec jiná, jak potvrdil youtuber M. Brandon Lee. Podle jeho zjištění mu prsten fungoval i s telefonem Nothing, víceméně mu stačilo nainstalovat Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Health a SmartThings. Existuje dokonce i zmínka o tom, že prsten by mohl být kompatibilní s iPhony, avšak ne hned na začátku, ale později v průběhu životního cyklu prstenu.
There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) July 21, 2024
This is untrue.
All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI
I was originally told that there would be iOS support, though not necessarily at launch. I still hope that they add it; would be a great way to start breaking into the iOS ecosystem.— Avi Greengart (@greengart) July 21, 2024
