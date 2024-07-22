Samsung Galaxy Ring si rozumí s „obyčejnými“ Androidy a v budoucnu možná i iPhony

Jednou z očekávaných novinek z portfolia výrobce Samsung je kromě nových skládaček a chytrých hodinek také chytrý prsten Galaxy Ring. Za cenu 449 eur (v přepočtu 11,5 tisíc Kč) s oficiální dostupností v Německu, Francii a ve Velké Británii, jej Samsung prezentoval jako zařízení určené výhradně pro smartphony značky Samsung. Realita je ale nakonec jiná, jak potvrdil youtuber M. Brandon Lee. Podle jeho zjištění mu prsten fungoval i s telefonem Nothing, víceméně mu stačilo nainstalovat Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Health a SmartThings. Existuje dokonce i zmínka o tom, že prsten by mohl být kompatibilní s iPhony, avšak ne hned na začátku, ale později v průběhu životního cyklu prstenu.

There are some reviews out there claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Ring only works on a Samsung device, therefore it doesn’t work on other Android devices.



This is untrue.



All you have to do is install the Galaxy Wearable app, connect, and go through the setup process. pic.twitter.com/H6Jm97hJSI